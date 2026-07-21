Taylor Dayne and Joe McHugh Play FAST MONEY on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD

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Taylor Dayne and Joe McHugh stepped up to the podium for the FAST MONEY round on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, representing Team Taylor Dayne in the game show's high-pressure bonus segment. The pair faced the clock-driven question-and-answer challenge that closes out each episode, with both players taking turns at the board in hopes of reaching the winning point total.

FAST MONEY places two teammates in back-to-back solo rounds, each answering a set of survey questions as quickly as possible. The combined scores determine whether the team walks away with the top prize, making the segment one of the most watched moments in each CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD episode. Dayne and McHugh brought their competitive energy to the round as representatives of their celebrity team.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD pits celebrity teams against one another in the classic survey-based format, with proceeds and recognition going to causes or charities connected to the competing stars. The show airs on ABC and has featured a wide range of entertainers and public figures competing alongside their family members or close associates in the team format.

The FAST MONEY appearance gives Dayne and McHugh a moment in the spotlight beyond the main game, with the bonus round often delivering some of the most memorable and spontaneous exchanges of any given episode. Their run on the board adds to the competitive storyline of Team Taylor Dayne's full CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD appearance.

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