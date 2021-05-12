Tatiana Maslany & John Carpenter Unveil New Podcast Projects From Realm

At a virtual fan event with Tatiana Maslany, John Carpenter and Sandy KING Carpenter, audio entertainment company Realm announced its upcoming podcast slate, which includes Season 2 of the chart-topping podcast Orphan Black: The Next Chapter; launch of Realm+ on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions in May and the first horror podcast shows from legendary horror director and producer John Carpenter.

In addition to announcing that she will be returning to 'The Next Chapter' as narrator alongside original television series cast members Jordan Gavaris (Felix Dawkins) and Evelyne Brochu (Delphine Cormier), Tatiana Maslany shared that she'll be executive producing and narrating an all-new original Realm podcast titled Power Trip, releasing this fall. As for Carpenter and King, they REVEALED that their first three shows with Realm - Roanoke Falls, Angel to Some and Furnace - will be available later this year and in 2022.

Realm offered details for Realm+, which launches on Apple Podcasts Subscriptions at the end of May. Subscribers of Realm+ will be able to listen to shows completely ad-free, receive early access to shows for binge listening, and gain access to exclusive bonus content for $2.99 a month. The first three titles available on the premium offering are The Vela, Low Life, and The Shadow Files of Morgan Knox.

Fans also got a glimpse at some of the original shows coming soon to Realm from the creators and authors themselves, including Pia Wilson (Genius: Aretha) who talks about her show If I Go Missing, The Witches Did It - a sly, witchy twist on the missing girl trope; Jennifer Li Shotz (Max: Best Friend. Hero. Marine.) and Brian Murphy introduced Fault Lines, a contemporary family drama; Ellen Goodlett (Memory Lane, Rule & Rise) who talks about her history-inspired, queer romance show Elixir; and Samit Basu (Chosen Spirits) who introduces his show Nemo, a steampunk anti-hero origin story of Jules Verne's Captain Nemo from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

Please find a recording of the event HERE , produced by Nō Studios.