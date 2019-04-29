TROUPERS Documentary Tackles Aging In Hollywood

TROUPERS, the documentary about growing old in Hollywood, proves it's never too late to follow your dreams.

GLOBAL DIGITAL RELEASING has signed on to release TROUPERS across multiple digital platforms on Friday, May 3rd, 2019. The documentary, from filmmakers Saratoga Ballantine and Dea Lawrence, profiles actors over the age of 80, continuing to pursue their acting careers in Hollywood. In an industry known for turning its back on aging actors, these performers beat the odds, followed their dreams and worked well into their 80's and even 90's. From surviving parental disapproval, the dreaded blacklist of the 50's, poverty, divorce, rejection, disappointment, critics, bad acting coaches and decades of auditions, the cast of TROUPERS takes a humorous approach to it all.

TROUPERS originally premiered on PBS in 2013. This documentary features interviews with: Golden Globe Winner Betty Garrett ("All in the Family"), Primetime Emmy Winner Pat Carroll ("Caesar's Hour"), Primetime Emmy Nominee Harold Gould ("Golden Girls"), Kaye Ballard (Freaky Friday), Marvin Kaplan (It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World), Jane Kean ("The Jackie Gleason Show"), Bruce Kirby (Stand By Me) and Ballantine's Father, Carl Ballantine ("McHale's Navy").

GLOBAL DIGITAL RELEASING will begin the initial May 3rd release on Amazon Prime and Google Play. There are plans to bring the film onto: VUDU, TUBI TV and other Digital platforms in the coming months.





