TRAPPED: MIND-ALTERING SHORTS to Screen at Industry City in Sunset Park

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Rooftop Films will present TRAPPED: MIND-ALTERING SHORTS 2026 on Friday, August 28 at Industry City, Courtyard 5/6, in Sunset Park. The short film program is priced at $22, with Rooftop members eligible for discounted tickets, and ticket holders will get access to a pre-show party at Fort Hamilton Distillery.

Through horror, satire, surrealism, and psychological unease, the program of shorts plunges into worlds where bodies mutate, belief systems fracture, and reality itself begins to slip out of reach. The screening will be preceded by a special program from Listening Party, presenting a collection of audio shorts featuring stories of hallucinations, drug trips, insomnia, and journeys into the surreal.

Featured Shorts

கத்து! (Bleat!) by Ananth Subramaniam

COME AS YOU ARE // Pepper Wilhelm (1969-1998) by Theodore Collatos

Imago by Ariel Zengotita

The Last Cinnamon Roll by Michael Langan

Prison Park by Aida Toutounchi

Retreat by Andrew Callaway & Andrew Ahn

Stairs by Riley Donigan

Event Details

7:00 PM: Doors Open & Member Pre-Party, sponsored by Fort Hamilton Distillery

8:00 PM: Listening Party Program Begins

8:30 PM: Films Begin

10:00 PM: Q&A with Filmmakers

Additional Rooftop Films screenings are also on the schedule. MAD HOT BALLROOM will screen Thursday, September 3 at Snug Harbor as a free community screening with RSVP. The film follows eleven-year-old New York City public school kids on a journey into the world of ballroom dancing, revealing pieces of themselves and their world along the way. Told from their candid, sometimes humorous perspectives, the kids are transformed, from reluctant participants to determined competitors, from typical urban kids to 'ladies and gentlemen,' on their way to try to compete in the final citywide competition.

NEWLYWEEDS will screen Saturday, September 12 at Brower Park as a free community screening with RSVP. Director Shaka King's feature debut provokes a thoughtful meditation on the habits that hinder modern relationships, navigating through the perilous and comedic with a natural ease and restraint.

GORILLA GORILLA (World Premiere) will screen Friday, September 18 at New Design High School as part of a feature film program priced at $22, with Rooftop members eligible for discounted tickets. After her divisive debut feature, Anne, an up-and-coming filmmaker, sets out to make her sophomore film, In Memory of Anne Heche. However things quickly take a turn for the worse as scenes go awry, actors drop out, and Anne's prickly friendship with her lead actress becomes increasingly toxic.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...