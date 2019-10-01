TNT Renews CLAWS for a Fourth and Final Season

TNT will be wrapping up its hit drama Claws with a fourth and final season. Since its launch in 2017, the series has won critical praise and a loyal fan following. Viewers have responded to the queenly rise of Desna Simms (Niecy Nash), who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect.

"For the past three seasons, Claws has handled delicate and culturally relevant themes like race, class, gender, age and sexual orientation with grace and humor via superb storytelling," said Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS, & truTV. "Fans cherish the over-the-top Clawsian moments that have defined its run, and we will do them justice as we wrap up the tale of Desna and her crew."

The series and cast have earned overwhelming critical praise, with the Los Angeles Times declaring "... Claws is the perfect show for our time." Vanity Fair labeled Claws the "perfect match for any summer day, while Vulture heralded the show as an "uproarious, emotionally moving ode to women's quests for autonomy."

Claws stars Primetime Emmy(R) nominee and Daytime Emmy(R) winner Niecy Nash, Primetime Emmy(R) winner Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, with Screen Actors Guild Award(R) winner Harold Perrineau, and Screen Actors Guild Award(R) nominee Dean Norris.

Claws is executive-produced by Rashida Jones (Angie Tribeca, Toy Story 4, Celeste and Jesse Forever, A to Z), Will McCormack (Toy Story 4, Celeste and Jesse Forever, A to Z), Janine Sherman Barrois (ER, Criminal Minds), series creator Eliot Laurence (Welcome to Me), and showrunners Sharon Lee Watson (Chicago P.D., The Unit) and Emily Silver (The Flash Bones). Claws is produced for TNT by Jones and McCormack's Le Train Train in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.





