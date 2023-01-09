TLC to Premiere SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND In March

TLC has announced an all-new series coming later this year, SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND, which follows four polyandrous relationships and their quests to add additional husbands into their families.

Viewers will follow these couples at different stages of their journey: for one, they will be setting off IN SEARCH OF another husband for the first time, while in another, a second husband recently joins THE FAMILY and in yet another, the wife is searching to add a third husband.

Then, in another family, family expansion discussions bring forward tough conversations about who will be the biological father of the child.

The series will document the ups and downs and everything in between as these people navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions. The new series is set to premiere in March 2023.