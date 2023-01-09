Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TLC to Premiere SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND In March

TLC to Premiere SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND In March

The new series is set to premiere in March 2023.

Jan. 09, 2023  

TLC has announced an all-new series coming later this year, SEEKING BROTHER HUSBAND, which follows four polyandrous relationships and their quests to add additional husbands into their families.

Viewers will follow these couples at different stages of their journey: for one, they will be setting off IN SEARCH OF another husband for the first time, while in another, a second husband recently joins THE FAMILY and in yet another, the wife is searching to add a third husband.

Then, in another family, family expansion discussions bring forward tough conversations about who will be the biological father of the child.

The series will document the ups and downs and everything in between as these people navigate boundaries and life-changing decisions. The new series is set to premiere in March 2023.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Eddie Grey, Andrew Chapelle, and Chad Burris Launch THE SINGING TELEGRAM Musical Film Photo
Eddie Grey, Andrew Chapelle, and Chad Burris Launch THE SINGING TELEGRAM Musical Film
BOOK OF MORMON star Eddie Grey, former HAMILTON star Andrew Chapelle, and ALMOST FAMOUS' Chad Burris star in a new MUSICAL queer rom-com written by Grey, The Singing Telegram.
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93 Photo
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE Producer Si Litvinoff Passes Away at 93
Si Litvinoff, the visionary producer whose foresight in cinema art led to perennial classics such as Stanley Kubrick's “A Clockwork Orange,” Nicolas Roeg's “Walkabout”, 'The Man Who Fell to Earth,' starring David Bowie, and more passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. He was 93.    
MIKE LEIGH AT THE BBC Now Streaming on The Criterion Channel Photo
MIKE LEIGH AT THE BBC Now Streaming on The Criterion Channel
In the seventeen years between his first two theatrical features (1971’s BLEAK MOMENTS and 1988’s HIGH HOPES), Mike Leigh, the great humanist of British cinema, sharpened his distinctive voice and famously improvisatory process at the BBC, where he directed a string of striking, bittersweet slice-of-life dramas built on sharply etched characters.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Schak Stars as the Pied Piper of Rave for His Viral 'Moving All Around (Jumpin')' VideoVIDEO: Schak Stars as the Pied Piper of Rave for His Viral 'Moving All Around (Jumpin')' Video
January 6, 2023

The video (directed by Jack Willoughby and produced by Michael Newton at Greatcoat Films) encapsulates community, with people from all backgrounds coming together to follow the party-on-wheels through the streets as they leave their responsibilities behind and hedonistic freedom takes over.
2KBABY Recruits Charlieonnafriday for New Single 'Don't Love Me Now'2KBABY Recruits Charlieonnafriday for New Single 'Don't Love Me Now'
January 6, 2023

Louisville’s 2KBABY is back with more raw storytelling on his new single “Don’t Love Me Now,” out today on Masked Records / Warner Records. The track features Seattle phenom charlieonnafriday, who adds to the passionate emotion of 2K’s candid rags-to-riches tale. It also arrives ahead of 2K's forthcoming project Scared 2 Love.
FAIM Unveil New Song From Upcoming Final LPFAIM Unveil New Song From Upcoming Final LP
January 6, 2023

FAIM will be releasing their next full length, “Your Life and Nothing Else,” in 2023 on Safe Inside Records and will be touring the United States and Europe. It will be their last record.The band has a show in Denver this weekend and tour dates planned for the Pacific Northwest in January. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs on THE TONIGHT SHOWVIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs on THE TONIGHT SHOW
January 6, 2023

Acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed her Grammy-nominated song “Life According To Raechel” last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” alongside a stringed quintet. Cunningham has also recently been featured in Guitar Player, Premier Guitar, Acoustic Guitar and more. Watch the video now!
Trashed Ambulance Release New Standalone Single 'Cyntax Error'Trashed Ambulance Release New Standalone Single 'Cyntax Error'
January 6, 2023

Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance has unveiled the new standalone single 'Cyntax Error,' which follows on the heels of the band's third LP, 2022's critically celebrated 'Future Considerations.' The single is a loving tribute to Thousand Islands Records label co-owner and label manager Cynthia Charpentier, in honor of her recent birthday.
share