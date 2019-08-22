TLC to Premiere 90 DAY FIANCE: PILLOW TALK

Grab the popcorn and settle in with 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise favorites to hash out the good, the bad and the downright shocking on new episodes of PILLOW TALK airing each Sunday following BEFORE THE 90 DAYS. Viewers will go back and forth between that night's BEFORE THE 90 DAYS episode and the reactions of fan-favorites on PILLOW TALK as they gawk, groan, laugh and, in some cases, lift weights - with special guests occasionally popping in to join the fun. PILLOW TALK returns Sunday, September 15 at 11pm ET/PT.

Families featured include:

Kalani (Washington, UT) & Asuelu (Samoa)

Elizabeth (Tampa, FL) & Andrei (Moldova)

Colt & Debbie (Las Vegas, NV)

David (Louisville, KY) & Annie (Thailand)

Loren (Hollywood, FL) & Alexei (Israel)

Dean & Tarik (Virginia Beach, VA)

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #90DayFiance, and 'Like' 90 DAY FIANCÉ on Facebook for the latest updates. Catch up on the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app.

90 DAY FIANCÉ: PILLOW TALK is produced by Sharp Entertainment for TLC.





Related Articles View More TV Stories