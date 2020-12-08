TLC to Celebrate the New Year with the Return of Three Fan-Favorite Series

It may be cold outside, but things are heating up on TLC with the return of three fan-favorite series. MY 600-LB LIFE follows all-new patients as they embark upon their weight loss journey, 1,000-LB SISTERS debuts with a surprise pregnancy and the new season of UNPOLISHED has a wedding on the horizon. More information on each series is below:

UNPOLISHED - Premieres on TLC on Tuesday, January 12 at 10pm ET/PT

It's been a year of extreme highs and lows for the Martones and the glitziest family-owned and operated salon on Long Island. Always hard at work for their beauty business, Lexi, a cutting-edge nail artist, and her sister Bria, a hair colorist and makeup artist, saw their routines come crashing down as the pandemic arrived earlier this year. Then, in the thick of it all, the tragic and unexpected passing of their father and biggest supporter, Big Mike, left THE FAMILY in shambles. Mother and administrative lead at the salon, Jennifer, is forced to step up to help make ends meet, taking control of the family's obligations. Despite all the personal and financial turmoil, and to Lexi's dismay, Bria and her fiancé Matt are still planning to have their wedding as the extravagant affair she and her father dreamed of, but coronavirus restrictions get in the way of Bria's dream wedding. Meanwhile, once the green light is given to safely resume services while adhering to health and safety guidelines, Lexi must put the personal aside and continue to deliver for her special clients' extreme requests, from a "mer-mazing" set of nautical nails to an amusement park-themed look. But as Bria's big day approaches, Lexi starts to crack and reveal some long-suppressed emotions about her tight-knit family. Additionally, in the digital mid-form series Unpolished: Extensions, premiering on TLC Go on January 5, the Martone ladies dive into their beauty routings, wedding prep, and how to create the perfect blowout. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #Unpolished. UNPOLISHED is produced by Cakehouse Media for TLC.

1,000-LB SISTERS - Premieres on TLC on Monday, January 4 at 10pm ET/P

Last season, viewers were introduced to Amy and Tammy Slaton, spunky sisters from Kentucky who have built an online presence sharing their lives, weight struggles and larger-than-life personalities. Fans watched them attempt their biggest endeavor yet, losing enough weight to qualify for and undergo life-changing bariatric surgery. Amy, 33, qualified and went through with the surgery, while Tammy, 34, struggled to reach her goal weight. This season, a few months after her successful surgery, Amy learns more good news-that she and her husband Michael are expecting their first baby. Having a child of their own is everything Amy has always dreamed of, but Tammy is concerned that Amy is still recovering from her procedure, and that her doctor had warned her to wait at least two years to get pregnant. Meanwhile, Tammy has moved in next door to Amy and Michael and relies on them for her basic daily needs. Amy worries that with a baby on the way, she won't have time to care for Tammy, and hopes her sister can learn to become more independent. During quarantine, Tammy's weight has fluctuated, worrying Amy and her family that Tammy's recent weight gain means that she has fallen into old habits. The sisters' older brother Chris decides to join Tammy on her journey in the hopes of getting approved for weight loss surgery himself and to hold Tammy accountable. They hope they can motivate her to get back on track in order to qualify for weight loss surgery. Meanwhile, Tammy is head over heels for her boyfriend Jerry, who she met in person once last year in Atlanta. Now, he's agreed to visit her in Kentucky and Tammy hopes this means he's ready to take their relationship to the next level. However, when Tammy's siblings discover the details of how they met, they worry that Jerry could sabotage Tammy's weight loss goals and distract her from making her health a priority. Additionally, in a short-form series premiering December 11 exclusively on social, Tammy and Amy will give viewers a fun-filled experience cooking healthy foods, attempting the "Hot and Sour" challenge, and even giving Amy's husband, Michael, a makeover! Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #1000lbSisters. 1,000-LB SISTERS is produced by Crazy Legs Productions for TLC.

MY 600-LB LIFE - Premieres on TLC on Wednesday, December 30 at 8pm ET/P

MY 600-LB LIFE follows the journeys of morbidly obese people as they fight to save their own lives by making the courageous decision to undergo high-risk gastric bypass surgery. Chronicling lifelong hardships with addiction and the inevitable impact their condition has on their closest relationships, each episode gives an inside look at the extreme emotional and physical journeys each person must undergo to qualify for life-saving surgery with Dr. Nowzaradan. Join the conversation using #My600lbLife. MY 600-LB LIFE is produced for TLC by Megalomedia.

