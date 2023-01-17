Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TLC Announces Men Featured in New MILF MANOR Series

Stay tuned for new episodes every Sunday night at 10PM ET/PT on TLC and stream the same day on discovery+. 

Jan. 17, 2023  

Learn more about the eight men featured on TLC's new hit series, MILF MANOR which premiered on Sunday, January 15th. Stay tuned for new episodes every Sunday night at 10PM ET/PT on TLC and stream the same day on discovery+.

Meet the men of MILF MANOR:

JOEY

Joey is a bartender living in Orange County. Currently, he is also studying to get his real estate license. He's had one serious relationship in his life and was left broken-hearted. He's ready to finally put himself out there again!

RYAN

Ryan recently moved back to Atlanta to focus on his music career after a short career in social media marketing. Ryan is very outspoken and knows it gets him in trouble, but he doesn't really care what people think of him.

BILLY

Billy lives in LA, loves to travel and is pursuing a career in real estate. He is quiet, yet charming and always dates women older. He's a true romantic who is LOOKING FOR his soulmate.

JOSE

Jose lives in Miami and helps with THE FAMILY fitness business. He also works as a Mexican television host and is fluent in both Spanish and English. He's had one very serious relationship which ended 5 years ago, and ever since then, he's been single.

JIMMY

Jimmy lives in Los Angeles and was in the Army for 4 years. He is now a model and actor. He prefers blondes and is open to dating women of all ages. His dating app is set to 65!

RICKY

Ricky works for the United States Postal Service in Detroit. He plays the field and usually is dating more than one woman at a time but if he finds the right person, he's ready to settle down. He's close with his mom and feels he grew up with her since she had him so young.

HARRISON

Harrison lives with his mom in Los Angeles and is currently in college playing football with the goal to make it to the NFL. He is extremely fit and he's got the moves which he perfected in his days as a former "male entertainer".

GABRIEL

Gabriel is a model and a singer. He lives in LA and has a twin brother. Gabriel and his brother along with their father have a rock band which performs regularly at clubs on Sunset Blvd. He is a huge flirt and has a hard time being serious in relationships.



