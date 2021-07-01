TIG NOTARO: DRAWN Debuts July 24 On HBO

Emmy® and Grammy®-nominated comedian, writer, actor and director, Tig Notaro (HBO's "Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted"), will return to HBO for a one-of-a-kind, genre-spanning experience in this first-ever fully animated stand-up special, TIG NOTARO: DRAWN, debuting SATURDAY, JULY 24 (10:00-11:00pm ET/PT). The special will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.



The hour-long special blends Notaro's signature voice and storytelling with a variety of captivating artistic styles as she recounts a hospital bed proposal, a high school talent show gone awry, the repercussions of a dental procedure, unintentionally blowing off fellow comedian Jenny Slate, a road trip with Dolly Parton, and more. Funnier and more animated than you've ever seen her before, Notaro's groundbreaking and fearless comedy comes to life over the course of this visually-innovative special.



Notaro selected acclaimed animation studio Six Point Harness to produce the animation for the special, building on its innovative work on such diverse film, TV and digital projects as the Oscar-winning short "Hair Love," as well as the critically lauded series "Lazor Wulf," "Guava Island," "Waffles + Mochi" and much more.



The special is written by Tig Notaro; directed by Greg Franklin; executive produced by Tig Notaro, Thomas Ouellette, Hunter Seidman, Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Greg Franklin, Brendan Burch; produced by Rachel Abarbanell; animation by Six Point Harness, Inc; produced for HBO by Ellen DeGeneres' A Very Good Production and Tig Notaro's ZeroDollarsandZeroSense productions.

