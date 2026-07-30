THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to Welcome Zoe Saldaña, Tom Holland

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NBC has released a new round of guest listings for THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON, outlining a run of episodes set to feature Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey, Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen, Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler, Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro, Elliot Page, Bobby Flay, Shane Gillis and Betty Gilpin. Musical performances across the episodes are set to come from Feid, Sienna Spiro, Chance the Rapper, THE RED CLAY STRAYS and Role Model, with comedian Zarna Garg also slated to appear.

Listings: July 30 - August 6

Thursday, July 30: Guests include Zoe Saldaña, Drew Starkey and musical guest Feid. Show #2323

Friday, July 31: Guests include Tom Holland, Mary Steenburgen and musical guest Sienna Spiro. (OAD 7/13/26)

Monday, August 3: Guests include Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper, Sunny Sandler and musical guest Chance the Rapper. Show #2324

Tuesday, August 4: Guests include Colman Domingo, Monica Barbaro and comedian Zarna Garg. Show #2325

Wednesday, August 5: Guests include Elliot Page, Bobby Flay and musical guest The Red Clay Strays. Show #2326

**Thursday, August 6: Guests include Shane Gillis, Betty Gilpin, Role Model and musical guest Role Model. Show #2327

**denotes changes or additions

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON airs weeknights on NBC and streams on Peacock.

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