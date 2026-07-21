THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON to Feature Travis Scott, Zendaya, Shania Twain & More

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON has released its guest lineup for the week of July 21 through July 28, with scheduled appearances from Travis Scott, Zendaya, Shania Twain, Christopher Nolan, Jim Gaffigan, Keke Palmer, and others across the run of episodes. Tuesday, July 22 will feature Shania Twain as both a guest and musical act, while Friday, July 24 will include Zendaya alongside musical guest Phoebe Bridgers in an episode that originally aired July 15. The week also includes a performance from LES MISERABLES - THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR on July 21, with comedians Pete Lee and Lady Miss Jacqueline rounding out appearances later in the week.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON Listings: July 21 - July 28

Tuesday, July 21: Guests include Travis Scott, Drew Brees and a performance from Les Misérables – THE ARENA Concert Spectacular. Show #2317

Wednesday, July 22: Guests include Shania Twain, John Leguizamo and musical guest Shania Twain. Show #2318

Thursday, July 23: Guests include Christopher Nolan, Ben Rice and comedian Pete Lee. Show #2319

Friday, July 24: Guests include Zendaya, Chrissy Metz and musical guest Phoebe Bridgers. (OAD 7/15/26)

**Monday, July 27: Guests include Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and musical guest Bebe Rexha. Show #2320

**Tuesday, July 28: Guests include Keke Palmer, Jacob Batalon and comedian Lady Miss Jacqueline. Show #2321

**denotes changes or additions

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