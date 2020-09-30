THE SOUTH WESTERLIES Premieres on Acorn Nov. 9

Watch a trailer below!

Acorn TV's new picturesque Irish drama THE SOUTH WESTERLIES follows a single working mom and environmental consultant in Dublin keen on earning a highly-prized job promotion. However, it requires a return to the town she's avoided for 15 years, where she's had a personal, complicated history and prefers to keep old secrets firmly under wraps. Kate Ryan (Orla Brady, American Horror Story: 1984, Into the Badlands, Star Trek: Picard) has to go undercover to quell opposition to her company's offshore wind farm - but her past with the town threatens to expose more than her hidden mission. The Acorn TV Original series THE SOUTH WESTERLIES premieres Monday, November 9 exclusively on Acorn TV in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand with all six episodes. This bingeworthy, lighthearted six-part series features an impressive ensemble of acclaimed actors including Brady, Eileen Walsh (Catastrophe, Patrick Melrose), Patrick Bergin (Sleeping With The Enemy, Patriot Games), Steve Wall (Raised by Wolves, The Witcher), Ger Ryan (Little Dog, Rialto), and a standout guest role from Sorcha Cusack (A Discovery of Witches, Father Brown) as Kate's mother, Goldie.

Kate Ryan (Brady) is on the verge of a lucrative promotion at Noreg Oil and a move to their HQ in Oslo until her employer adds a last minute caveat - a final assignment in Ireland for their company's new wind-power subsidiary, NorskVentus. Despite getting planning permission for their wind farm offshore from the West Cork town of Carrigeen, ongoing local protests are creating a PR nightmare. Kate must go undercover to Carrigeen and pretend to be a vacationer to quash objections before an appeals deadline and smooth the path for imminent turbine installation. When Kate arrives along with her teenage son Conor (Sam Barrett, The Happy Prince), she faces an eco-battle as she quickly discovers that the anti-wind farm lobby is much stronger than NorskVentus led her to believe. Patrick Bergin plays "Big Mike" Kelleher, the town's local councillor, who's firmly on the fence about the wind farm.

It's not just the spectacular scenery that's under pressure - Kate's eco-battle is compounded by the return of an old boyfriend, a crinkly-eyed surfer, Baz Crowley (Wall), who bears a striking resemblance to Conor. Her old friend Breege (Walsh), who runs the local café, is unhappy with Kate's reappearance after 15 years of silence and is not so quick to forgive her comrade's neglect. The pressures mount for Kate as tensions rise from local protestors, Breege is on to Kate on why she has stayed away from Carrigeen all this time and a surfing accident puts things in perspective.

THE SOUTH WESTERLIES is produced by Deadpan Pictures (Ireland) in association with RTÉ, Acorn TV with its UK-based development division Acorn Media Enterprises, ZDF Enterprises and Screen Ireland.

