THE SHARDS Official Trailer Arrives Ahead of FX and Hulu Premiere

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FX posted the official trailer for THE SHARDS, its upcoming drama series set to premiere August 5 on FX and Hulu. The trailer introduces the world of the show through its central cast, including Igby Rigney, Kaia Gerber, and Hayes Warner, and establishes the series' tone of wealth, desire, and menace against a Los Angeles backdrop.

THE SHARDS is adapted from the novel by Bret Easton Ellis and is executive produced by Ryan Murphy. The story centers on a group of privileged high school seniors attending an elite prep school in 1980s Los Angeles, tracing their entanglements with identity, sex, jealousy, and obsession while a more sinister threat takes shape beneath the surface of their insulated world.

The series marks another collaboration between FX and Hulu, a pairing that has produced several high-profile dramas in recent years. FX has been active in releasing content across both platforms, with recent titles including THE BEAR and ATLANTA also streaming on Hulu.

THE SHARDS is set to debut on August 5, with the full series available on FX and streaming on Hulu.