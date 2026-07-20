THE REJECT to Screen at Special Event Starring Romeo Miller

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A special screening of THE REJECT, starring Romeo Miller, is set to take place as part of an event presented by Kionne L. McGhee. The film screening will bring together cast and attendees for a dedicated theatrical presentation of the project.

Community members, elected officials, educators, youth advocates and faith leaders will come together on Monday, July 27, for a special screening of The Reject, an inspiring feature film based on the true story of Kionne L. McGhee, whose extraordinary journey from rejection to purpose has become a testament to perseverance, faith and resilience.

Produced by Florida Film House and Romeo Land Studios, The Reject starring Romeo Miller and Kamal Ani-Bello, tells a powerful story of overcoming adversity and refusing to allow rejection to define one's future. Through themes of determination, mentorship and hope, the film encourages audiences to see life's setbacks as opportunities for growth and transformation.

Kionne L. McGhee will be in attendance to share his personal journey and participate in a special 30-minute audience Q&A immediately following the screening.

'This is more than a movie screening,' organizers said. 'It's a community conversation centered on hope, purpose, resilience and the belief that rejection can become the foundation for future success.'

Organizers hope the event will encourage attendees of all ages to embrace perseverance, invest in mentorship and recognize the importance of creating opportunities for others.

Event Information

The Reject – Community Screening

Date: Monday, July 27, 2026

Doors Open: 6:00 p.m. Movie Begins: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Southwest Arts Center 915 New Hope Road SW South Fulton, GA 30331

Following the screening, guests are invited to remain for a 30-minute discussion featuring Kionne L. McGhee and special guests exploring the film's inspiration, community impact and message of resilience.

Complimentary tickets are available via Eventbrite Registration.

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