THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY Kicks Off a Socially-Distanced Reunion Sept. 10

"The Real Housewives of New York City" debuts Bravo's first in-person reunion since the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning Thursday, September 10 at 9pm ET/PT.

Host Andy Cohen rehashes a wildly emotional season with Dorinda Medley, Leah McSweeney, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer at a safe, six-foot distance from each other.

· The cast relive some of the most outrageous moments from the season, but first they express their frustrations with one of the ladies' behavior during quarantine.

· Leah revisits the highs and lows of her first season, and spills the tea on how the uptown ladies reacted to her downtown attitude.

· A very glowing Tinsley updates the ladies on her relationship with Scott and life in Chicago, but things quickly heat up when Dorinda calls her out for not being transparent with the group and finishing the season early.

Reunion Part II Airs on Thursday, September 17 at 9pm ET/PT

· The ladies rehash their trips to the Hamptons, Newport, Mexico and all the drama in between.

· Ramona addresses Leah's behavior and tempers flare when she claims Leah ruined her birthday party with her risqué dance moves.

· Luann shares excitement for her upcoming cabaret and updates the ladies on her "Lu and improved" outlook.

Reunion Part III Airs on Thursday, September 24 at 9pm ET/PT

· The drama continues when Dorinda calls out Ramona for not supporting her, but Ramona brings receipts front and center to defend herself.

· Dorinda becomes emotional as she defends herself against accusations that she has an issue with controlling her anger.

· The ladies attempt to end the reunion on a high note and look forward to the future, but can they escape the past?

Following the three-part reunion, the network will air a "Secrets Revealed" special on Thursday, October 1 at 9pm ET/PT, which will feature never-before-seen footage of "The Real Housewives of New York City."

"Catch up on all past seasons of "The Real Housewives of New York City" on Peacock Premium starting September 20."

"The Real Housewives of New York City" is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Barrie Bernstein, Darren Ward, and John Paparazzo. Andy Cohen is also an Executive Producer.

