THE PORTAL to Be Released in Theaters Nov. 1

Mangurama, a partnership between Abramorama and Giancarlo Canavesio's Mangusta Productions announced today the acquisition of North American theatrical rights to Tom Cronin and Jacqui Fifer's, groundbreaking documentary THE PORTAL. The film will be released in theaters across NORTH AMERICA starting November 1, 2019.

"The time is certainly ripe for The Portal," stated Abramorama CEO Richard Abramowitz, "The film's healing potential is exactly what we need at this moment."



Directed and written by first-time Australian director, Jacqui Fifer, and written and produced by international meditation expert, Tom Cronin (The Stillness Project) the captivating film has inspired crowds throughout the world and audiences across NORTH AMERICA will get their chance to experience THE PORTAL this fall.

"We're thrilled to be working with the amazing team at Mangurama to help bring THE PORTAL to cinemas across North America," said Cronin. "The film facilitates a collective shift on the planet that takes us into a new era of united living; it had to be groundbreaking, unique, and go viral." "THE PORTAL is truly a film for everyone. Its commercially viability raises the genre bar while remaining true to its core message," Cronincontinued.

Mangurama brings THE PORTAL, accompanied by the book of the same name, to theaters opening on November 1st at the Laemmle Monica Film Center in Los Angeles and on November 15th at THE VILLAGE East Cinema in New York City with additional nationwide engagements to follow. The film will also be released in Australia and New Zealand around the same time.

THE PORTAL ASKS: As the doomsday clock ticks progressively louder: What would happen if 7 billion people meditated? Could it shift the trajectory of our planet?

THE PORTAL IS: An immersive, cinematic experience that answers the question: How can we really change the world?

Through heart-opening contemplation and shared experiences of transformation on a personal scale, with global implications, six ordinary people (and a robot) show how stillness and mindfulness can unlock personal change and ignite a planetary shift, providing hope to humankind.

Filmed in the USA, Canada, Australia and a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan, THE PORTAL is richly visual and sonically powerful. Mesmerizing cinematography and the raw intimate stories draw the audience in, while the immersive soundscape breaks ground in film history with its use of binaural beats in an already evocative score.



"I believe real-time change is possible, and that through the poignant personal stories and ideas unfolding and weaving together in this way we've got a portal to our greatest potential," said Fifer. "This project has been a catalyst for many of us and I'm seeing it jump-start a lot of other people too. I couldn't have found a more perfect project for my first foray into feature docs and directing. I've spent my life preparing for this film, without realizing, and watching many facets of me emerge and harmonize in order to weave it together-the filmmaker, the musician, the dreamer, the feminine and so on-has been a fun process."



A Diverse Cast and Crew from Across the Globe Featuring an impressive and diverse cast and crew, led by people from all over the world and all walks of life from military veterans, to scientists, performers and more, KITRA CAHANA (HEY TED, DANCING TOWARDS THE LIGHT), JAMES DOTY, RON BOODA TAYLOR and DUE QUACH, the highly relevant thought provoking film will appeal to global audiences.

Supported by insights from three of the world's foremost futurists and philosophers, THE PORTAL opens hearts and minds to an exciting vision for humanity transformed. Said Cronin, "This is not sci-fi-this is real life. Humankind is staring into an abyss, yet within us all we have the capability to bring ourselves (and our species) back from the brink. We're part of a growing movement of game-changers to create a reimagined global future-I think people are ready for something different."

THE PORTAL weaves a captivating and vibrant tapestry of technology, love, existentialism, human potential, brain-hacking, stillness and inner peace. It is an experiential and genre-defining approach to personal change as we embark on the next phase of human evolution.

"It's clear we just can't play by the same old rules anymore when there's an urgent need for meaning, connection, and harmony staring us in the face," said Fifer, "We wanted to create a gateway to experience those missing pieces."

Is an enlightened planet possible? Enter THE PORTAL and see.

Tom Cronin a former finance expert with a longstanding successful track record in business as well as meditation is founder of The Stillness Project, a global movement to inspire one billion people to sit in stillness, daily. He is passionate about reducing stress and chaos in people's lives. Tom's ongoing work in transformational leadership and cultivating inner peace through meditation takes him around the world presenting keynote talks in such countries as Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, Mexico and the USA; hosting retreats; mentoring clients across the globe; teaching in schools; writing books; hosting mindfulness courses in the corporate sector; and creating THE PORTAL film-book experience, all as part of his commitment to the current planetary shift.

Jacqui Fifer has had a dynamic career in the film industry line producing such films as BETTER WATCH OUT (2016), The OSIRIS CHILD (2016) and INFINI (2015) as well as producing the multi-award-winning dramatic feature CONCEALED (2017). She also co-directed the 2012 and 2013 "Dones en Art" (Women and Film) festivals in Spain. An advocate of human capacity development, Jacqui is thrilled to turn her hand towards a subject that is close to her heart. THE PORTAL is her feature directorial debut.

Mangurama, a partnership between Abramorama and Giancarlo Canavesio's Mangusta Productions, brings films that celebrate "consciousness" to the big, medium, and small screen. Mangurama's films and episodic programs are the next generation of mind, body, spirit documentaries, covering not only spirituality, eastern philosophy, yoga and meditation, but also economics, politics, philosophy, sexuality and other aspects of the human existence. The company distributes and invests in the completion of paradigm challenging and consciousness expanding visual content. Released and upcoming feature documentaries and episodic series include Abby Epstein and Ricki Lake's award-winning Weed The People, Adam Schomer's The Road To Dharma - Riders of The Himalayas, Randall Wright's Summer In The Forest, Bruce Parry's TAWAI - A Voice From The Forest, Raz Degan & Appian Way's presentation The Last Shaman, and Tao Ruspoli's Monogamish. New paradigm docs on DMT, channeling indigenous wisdom, the metaphysics of Blockchain, and new conscious capitalism are in various stages of development and production for release in 2019/20. Mangurama provides invaluable alternatives to filmmakers and content owners, is an industry leader in the marketing, promotion, global rights management and distribution of "consciousness themed" films and continues to trail-blaze exciting new pathways for filmmakers to find their audience.

SHI is pushing the boundaries with this unique and transformational hybrid feature film experience, The Portal. SHI is an Australian company registered in the state of New South Wales. Tom Cronin is the company director. The project qualifies with the Australian Documentary Foundation for tax concessions.





Related Articles View More TV Stories