THE ODYSSEY Music Video 'When I'm Home' Featuring Travis Scott Released
The mythic epic stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Charlize Theron.
A music video for the song When I'm Home has been released in connection with Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY, featuring Travis Scott, James Blake, and Ludwig Göransson. The video accompanies the film's official soundtrack as THE ODYSSEY continues its run in theaters.
THE ODYSSEY – IN THEATERS NOW
Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.
The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.
The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.
Genre
Mythic Action Epic
Cast
Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron
Written and Directed by
Christopher Nolan
Produced by
Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan
Executive Producer
Thomas Hayslip
THE ODYSSEY stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The film is written and directed by Christopher Nolan and produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan for their company Syncopy, with Thomas Hayslip serving as executive producer.