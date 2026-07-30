THE ODYSSEY Music Video 'When I'm Home' Featuring Travis Scott Released

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A music video for the song When I'm Home has been released in connection with Christopher Nolan's THE ODYSSEY, featuring Travis Scott, James Blake, and Ludwig Göransson. The video accompanies the film's official soundtrack as THE ODYSSEY continues its run in theaters.

THE ODYSSEY – IN THEATERS NOW

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Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.

The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron.

The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

Genre

Mythic Action Epic

Cast

Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron

Written and Directed by

Christopher Nolan

Produced by

Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan

Executive Producer

Thomas Hayslip

THE ODYSSEY stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The film is written and directed by Christopher Nolan and produced by Emma Thomas and Nolan for their company Syncopy, with Thomas Hayslip serving as executive producer.

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