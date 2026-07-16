THE ODYSSEY Cast Recaps the Entire Story in One Minute on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Eight cast members from THE ODYSSEY gathered on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon for a rapid-fire segment in which they attempted to retell the entire plot of the film in exactly one minute. Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Lupita Nyong'o all participated in the bit, compressing the sprawling mythological story into a single timed run-through.

THE ODYSSEY is a film adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, which follows the hero Odysseus on his long and obstacle-filled journey home following the Trojan War. The ensemble assembled for the segment represents a significant portion of the film's cast, several of whom have made individual appearances on THE TONIGHT SHOW during the same promotional stretch.

Prior coverage on BroadwayWorld has tracked several of those solo visits. Matt Damon discussed the film's IMAX filming and a costume mishap involving Tom Holland, while Tom Holland spoke about filming fight sequences with Damon and Jon Bernthal. Damon also told TODAY the production was the hardest film he has ever made.

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