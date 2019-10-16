THE NORTHMAN Taps Nicole Kidman & Alexander Skarsgard to Star

Variety reports that Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard will re-team for Robert Eggers' upcoming film "The Northman." The two starred together in "Big Little Lies."

The film is a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century.

Bill Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Willem Dafoe are in talks to join the cast.

Eggers co-wrote the film with Icelandic poet and novelsit Sjon. His most recent film, "The Lighthouse," is getting impressive reviews.

