THE NORTHMAN Taps Nicole Kidman & Alexander Skarsgard to Star
Variety reports that Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard will re-team for Robert Eggers' upcoming film "The Northman." The two starred together in "Big Little Lies."
The film is a Viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century.
Bill Skarsgard, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Willem Dafoe are in talks to join the cast.
Eggers co-wrote the film with Icelandic poet and novelsit Sjon. His most recent film, "The Lighthouse," is getting impressive reviews.
Read the original story on Variety.