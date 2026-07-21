THE MEGA-BRANDS THAT BUILT AMERICA to Return for Season 4 on History Channel

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

THE MEGA-BRANDS THAT BUILT AMERICA is set to return for its fourth season on the History Channel, with the new season scheduled to premiere on Sunday, August 2 at 10/9c.

Executive produced by Hall-of-Famer Peyton Manning, the series delves into the surprising origin stories of the trailblazing founders behind some of the world's biggest brands and innovations, and their profound influence on the nation.

Weaving together expert commentary, archival footage, and offering a vivid portrayal of the visionaries whose brilliance, tenacity, and fearlessness cemented the biggest products in history, each one-hour episode examines in unique detail industry-leading innovators such as Sam Walton, Sol Price, A.G. Spalding, Harley Procter & James Gamble, Jacob Schick, KING C. Gillette, and many more.

Each week, a new episode will stream on The HISTORY Channel app, history.com, and across major TV providers' VOD platforms the day after it airs on The HISTORY Channel. Episodes are also available ad-free to download to own wherever viewers purchase their favorite series.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...