THE MADNESS WITHIN Debuts its Official Artwork Before a December 6th Digital Release

Busted Knuckle Productions is one step closer to releasing its latest production - The Madness Within. Very much a thriller, The Madness Within has been written and directed by Hunter G. Williams. In the film, Russ Washington is struggling with his own inner demons as he searches for a way out of his many addictions, in a stressful business world. Set to show this December 6th through Midnight Releasing, the film's official artwork is now available. View it to the left!

The new graphic shows the character Russ (Williams) and a femme fatale. This official poster also shows the Los Angeles hills, where the film was shot. The graphic asks: "how long can it last?" And, The Madness Within will be released in an unrated format this December 6th, on Digital platforms. For fans of the unexpected, The Madness Within promises a look into the soft underbelly of a corrupt business and its many dishonest players.

The Official Synopsis: Russ Washington is a successful businessman on top of the world. But when addiction, secrets, and faulty relationships send him spiraling down the rabbit hole, will he continue to plummet, or find the strength to carry on?

Release Date: December 6th, 2019 (Digital, Theatrical).

Watch the trailer here:





