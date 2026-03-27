THE MADISON Becomes Most-Watched First Season Launch for Taylor Sheridan

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The Madison, the new drama series from Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan, has become the most-watched first-season launch for any Sheridan series with 8 million views globally in its first ten days.

Debuting on Paramount+ on March 14th, the debut of the six-part series also marks the biggest freshman season launch for the creator for the women aged 35+ demographic.

The Madison, which has already been renewed for a second season, follows the Clyburn family as they uproot their comfortable New York City lives for the Montana’s Madison River Valley. The story unfolds across these two distinct worlds as it examines the ties that bind families together, tackling themes of grief, transformation, and human connection.

The series is led by Oscar nominee Michelle Pfeiffer and Golden Globe Award nominee Kurt Russell, also starring Beau Garrett (Firefly Lane), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Amiah Miller (War for the Planet of the Apes), Alaina Pollack (The Surrender), Ben Schnetzer (3 Body Problem), Kevin Zegers (Power), Rebecca Spence (Lady in the Lake), Danielle Vasinova (1923), Matthew Fox (Lost) and Will Arnett (Is This Thing On?).

The Madison is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Christina Alexandra Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kurt Russell and Keith Cox. Voros directs all six episodes of the debut season. The series hails from Paramount Television Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions.

Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+