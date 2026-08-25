THE KEVIN LANGUE SHOW to Stream on Netflix in New Deal

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Netflix announced a partnership with creator Kevin Langue to bring his channels THE KEVIN LANGUE SHOW and Kevin Langue 2 (KL2) to the service.

Beginning September 5, members can watch a curated collection of episodes from each channel pulled from Kevin's back catalog, with new episodes dropping day-and-date alongside YouTube going forward.

Known on YouTube as 'the World's Best Guesser,' Langue built his audience on big, dramatic guessing-game and social-experiment premises filmed with his close-knit circle of friends. His second channel, Kevin Langue 2, expands that universe, offering fans a more intimate, personality-driven look at Kevin through candid, unscripted content and a closer connection to the creator behind the larger-than-life entertainment.

This summer, Langue brought THE KEVIN LANGUE SHOW to the stage with an 18-city tour that sold more than 30,000 tickets, with every show completely sold out. The tour kicked off in Los Angeles as part of Netflix Is a Joke Fest, with each stop featuring a different guessing game created specifically for each market, including a sold-out performance at the iconic Chicago Theatre. The tour demonstrated how THE KEVIN LANGUE SHOW extends beyond the screen while giving audiences a distinct experience at every stop.

Kevin Langue is repped at 3 Arts Entertainment and WME.

From Kevin: 'The fans have been the driving force behind this opportunity and to see what we've built now also on Netflix is incredibly special. I'm just so excited to continue bringing the energy of our shows to even more people around the world!'

The Kevin Langue Show

Host: Kevin Langue

Synopsis: Kevin Langue and his friends put their people-reading skills to the test, questioning a lineup of contestants to try and find the secret liar.

Executive Producers: Kevin Langue, Zane Helberg (Associate Producer: Katherine Tompkins)

Production Company: AXEL

Kevin Langue 2 (KL2)

Host: Kevin Langue

Synopsis: Kevin Langue and his adult friends turn childish games into pure, chaotic fun.

Executive Producers: Kevin Langue, Zane Helberg

Production Company: AXEL

Stats

13.5M+ Followers Across Platforms

3B+ Lifetime Views on YouTube

About Kevin Langue

Kevin Langue is an entertainer, producer, and entrepreneur known for creating social experiments that blend comedy, competition, and human psychology. Through his shows and live tours, he has built one of the world's largest independent digital audiences, reaching hundreds of millions of viewers each month. Beyond creating content, he develops original entertainment formats, produces live events, and invests in ideas designed to last well beyond the internet.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...