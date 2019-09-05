THE JIM JEFFERIES SHOW Returns to Comedy Central on September 17

The Jim Jefferies Show returns to Comedy Central on Tuesday, September 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT with all-new episodes highlighted by international field pieces covering global issues. The Australian late-night host will take viewers to places around the world, including Hong Kong, Australia, Japan and South Africa, for segments that highlight unique and thought-provoking international experiences.

Jefferies travels the globe to learn more about the world we live in. As the third season continues, Jefferies explores social credit scores in Hong Kong that utilize very unsettling facial recognition technology, racist products in Australia, population decline in Japan because socially awkward millennials aren't having sex, traditional healers in South Africa, and more. Previous global destinations have included South Korea, Thailand, Australia, Africa, and throughout the United States.

The Jim Jefferies Show is a weekly, topical, late night series which premiered on June 6, 2017 and received a Writers Guild Award nomination in the Comedy/Variety Talk Series Category. The show features the Australian comedian's unapologetic, honest and international approach to culture and politics. Jefferies tackles the week's top stories from behind the desk and travels the globe to far-off locations to provide an eye-opening look at hypocrisy around the world. His sharp take on topics such as immigration, gun control, big game hunting, the National Anthem protests and sexual harassment have pushed the host into the mainstream late night conversation.

The Jim Jefferies Show airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT beginning September 17 on Comedy Central and is available to stream the following day exclusively on cc.com and the Comedy Central App.

Jefferies, Scott Zabielski, Jason Reich and Brillstein Entertainment Partners' Alex Murray and Tim Sarkes are the Executive Producers and Andrew Wantuck is the Co-Executive of The Jim Jefferies Show. Monika Zielinska and Daniel Wolfberg are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.





