THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Shares Clip Devoted to Rihanna Discussion

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A new clip from THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW focuses on a segment in which host Jennifer Hudson and her guests turn their attention to Rihanna, with the conversation generating enough enthusiasm to warrant its own dedicated video posted to the show's YouTube channel.

THE Jennifer Hudson SHOW is a nationally syndicated, one-hour daytime talk program hosted by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson. The show was renewed for a fifth season, covering the 2026-2027 broadcast year, by Fox Television Stations, with the renewal announced by Lauren Blincoe, SVP of Current Programming for Telepictures, and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President of Programming for Fox Television Stations.

The program has maintained a steady stream of musical and pop culture content throughout its current run. Recent clips have included John Legend, Wayne Brady, and Billy Porter competing in a riff-off challenge before a studio audience, as well as singer EJAE demonstrating her vocal range in a moment that visibly impressed Hudson.

Season four episodes are available to stream free on Tubi the day after their linear television airings, following an agreement between the show and the Fox-owned ad-supported streaming platform.

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