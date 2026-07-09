THE HUNGER GAMES Films Returning to Theaters This September

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All five films in The Hunger Games franchise will return to theaters this September. Ahead of the November release of the sixth installment, Sunrise on the Reaping, fans can return to Panem to relive the previous movies September 3-7, courtesy of Fathom Entertainment.

Tickets for the five-film screening event are on sale now here. Each film will feature new sneak peeks into the forthcoming installment. A new trailer has also been released featuring footage from all five films, which were originally released between 2012 and 2023.

The Hunger Games franchise encompasses five critically acclaimed novels that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages. The blockbuster film franchise has grossed more than $3.4 billion at the global box office.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping revisits the world of Panem and follows young Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada, replacing Woody Harrelson) twenty-four years before the events of The Hunger Games, starting on the morning of the reaping of the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

The movie stars Tony Award winner Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle, the cruel escort to the District 12 Tributes, as well as Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Maya Hawke as Wiress, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch, and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow.

Also starring in the film are Tony Award winner Billy Porter as Magno Stift, Joseph Zada, Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Lili Taylor, and Ben Wang. Franchise veterans Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson are also confirmed to reprise their roles as Katniss and Peeta, respectively.

Francis Lawrence directs from a screenplay adaptation by Billy Ray. Color Force’s Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson will produce. Cameron MacConomy will executive produce. It will be released in theaters on November 20, 2026.

Sunrise on the Reaping is the second prequel to the original The Hunger Games trilogy, following The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The film adaptation of the latter was released in 2023 and starred Rachel Zegler.

The stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins' first book and subsequent film version is currently running at London's Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre and has recently been extended until 14 February 2027.

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