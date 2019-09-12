THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Returns to BBC America on October 4

It's back, BBC AMERICA's BAFTA-award-winning talk show­, The Graham Norton Show, features the biggest celebrities and the brightest conversation on television.

Together on Graham's sofa for premiere night will be Oscar®-winner DAME HELEN MIRREN, comedian and actor JACK WHITEHALL; author, adventurer and documentary-maker SIMON REEVE; and THE ONE and only RUPAUL. With music from NORMANI, who performs her new single "Motivation".

Watch the trailer for the new season below!

Tune in to an all-new, jam-packed season of THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW premiering Friday, October 4 at 11/10c on BBC AMERICA.





Related Articles View More TV Stories