THE GIRLFRIEND GUIDE TO NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE Novel Set From Dartmouth Park

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Dartmouth Park is offering a complimentary review copy of THE GIRLFRIEND GUIDE TO NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE, the latest installment in Julie Ann Sipos's Jaycee Grayson series. The novel follows Jaycee Grayson as she becomes entangled in the case of a young bride who confesses to killing her groom on their wedding night, only for the body to go missing, drawing Jaycee into a web of secrets, folklore, and constructed identities set in the fictional Wisconsin village of Littleburgh.

Veteran Hollywood executive Julie Ann Sipos expands her award-winning Jaycee Grayson series with a satirical thriller about influencer culture, narrative warfare, and an internet-famous Mennonite bride streaming live with a corpse on the floor.

THE STORY BEHIND THE STORY

'I spent decades assembling billion-dollar entertainment franchises before everyone got a personal brand—and a global platform to broadcast it.

Set in a fictional world built on recognizable institutions and historical events, The Girlfriend Guide to Negligent Homicide skewers a culture where reputation becomes currency, persuasion outperforms truth, and everyone's an expert at constructing a public persona.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

A longtime story executive for global entertainment brands, Julie Ann Sipos is an award-winning author, screenwriter, and professor of Cinema & Television Arts at California State University, Northridge. Her debut novel, Horrible Women, Wonderful Girls, received the Writer's Digest Grand Prize, IPPY Gold, IBPA Silver, and the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in Humor, launching the Jaycee Grayson series in 2025.

AVAILABLE FROM DARTMOUTH PARK

Hardcover: 9798994938188

Paperback: 9798994938195

Ebook: 9798991999489

Sipos, a longtime story executive for global entertainment brands and a professor of Cinema & Television Arts at California State University, Northridge, launched the Jaycee Grayson series with her debut novel, Horrible Women, Wonderful Girls, which received the Writer's Digest Grand Prize, IPPY Gold, IBPA Silver, and the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Award in Humor. THE GIRLFRIEND GUIDE TO NEGLIGENT HOMICIDE is available from Dartmouth Park in hardcover, paperback, and ebook formats.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...