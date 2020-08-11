THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR is Getting A Dramatic Twist in a New Series

Will Smith is set to executive produce the re-imagined BEL-AIR.

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR is coming back to TV - laugh track not included. A somber re-imagining of the hit 90s sitcom is headed for the small screen, Variety reported.

Filmmaker Morgan Cooper's short film that gave the classic comedy a dramatic lens went seriously viral last year. The sneak peek proved that the madcap antics that made for a funny fish out of water story on the original show could actually have serious implications in real life. At under 4 minutes long, more than 5 million people tuned in and started chattering about hopes for a full season.

Watch the video below!

Cooper titled the project "BEL-AIR" and has some hefty Hollywood names backing him up. The faux trailer caught the attention of the original Prince himself, Will Smith. The ALADDIN star is set to executive produce the project via Westbrook Studios. Music legend Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and creators of the original sitcom, Andy and Susan Borowitz, will also produce.

It's hard to ever remember a time when Smith wasn't a household name starring in blockbusters like INDEPENDENCE DAY, MEN IN BLACK and BAD BOYS, but the six-season show was what initially launched his mega-career. Casting news is yet to come, but Jerry Madison Jr. is mesmerizing as Will in the short. This may be a big break for a crop of up and coming actors.

Cooper is slated to write, direct, and co-executive produce the series. BEL-AIR is currently looking for a distributor and will no doubt be a hot commodity. HBO Max, which currently owns the original FRESH PRINCE streaming rights is reportedly eyeing the series.

Photo courtesy: Sun Squared Media

