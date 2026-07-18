THE DARKEST LIGHT Documentary to Make World Premiere at SF Jewish Film Festival

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THE DARKEST LIGHT, a documentary directed by Simon Mendes, is set to make its world premiere on July 19 at noon at the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival. The film follows Neshama Carlebach as she confronts allegations of sexual abuse made against her late father, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, whose music became central to modern Jewish worship and who was widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Jewish life. After accounts of abuse were first reported publicly in Lilith Magazine, and as the #MeToo movement brought additional survivors forward, the documentary traces Neshama's process of reckoning with testimony from women who describe experiences of abuse and betrayal spanning multiple decades of her father's life. The film is produced by Heidi Reinberg and marks Mendes's feature directorial debut.

Film Synopsis

For generations of Jews around the world, Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach's music has provided the soundtrack to prayer, celebration, grief and spiritual connection. A charismatic rabbi, songwriter and teacher, he transformed modern Jewish worship and became one of the most beloved figures in contemporary Jewish life. To his daughter Neshama, he was more than an icon. He was her father, her mentor, her closest friend and the person whose love shaped her understanding of the world.

When Shlomo Carlebach died suddenly in 1994, Neshama dedicated herself to carrying his legacy forward. Performing his music around the globe, she became one of the most recognizable ambassadors of his message of love. But after his death, allegations that he had sexually abused women and girls were reported publicly in Lilith Magazine. At first, Neshama rejected the accusations, unable to reconcile them with the man she knew and loved.

But as the #MeToo movement encourages more survivors to come forward, THE DARKEST LIGHT follows Neshama as she confronts the testimony she can no longer dismiss. Women who knew Shlomo through different decades of his life recount experiences of sexual abuse and profound betrayal at the hands of a spiritual leader they trusted. Their stories reveal a pattern of behavior that many had whispered about for decades, but which a devoted community often minimized, rationalized or ignored.

Through intimate interviews, rare archival footage and deeply personal reflection, the film examines how charisma, power and spiritual authority can obscure harm even within communities built on ideals of compassion, faith, and openness. As survivors seek acknowledgment for what they endured, Neshama is forced to revisit her own memories, including a childhood trauma that reshapes her understanding of her father and the culture that surrounded him.

Eschewing simplistic answers, THE DARKEST LIGHT explores the painful space between love and accountability, devotion and truth. Survivors, family members, disciples, rabbis and community leaders wrestle with difficult questions that remain unresolved: Can a community fully reckon with the harm caused by someone it still reveres? Can art be separated from the artist who created it? What responsibility do institutions bear when they protect legacy over truth?

Centered on the voices of survivors and framed through THE JOURNEY of a daughter struggling to reconcile the irreconcilable, THE DARKEST LIGHT is a powerful examination of memory, complicity and the human cost of silence. Ultimately, it asks whether genuine healing begins not by choosing between light and darkness, but by having the courage to confront both.

Simon Mendes is Co-Producer of SABBATH QUEEN; Associate Producer of DICK JOHNSON IS DEAD (Netflix Original); BECOMING about former first-lady Michelle Obama (Netflix Original), and Academy Award shortlisted CHARM CITY (PBS). The film is produced by Emmy-nominated producer Heidi Reinberg (PRIDE & HONOR; BORN TO BE; 93QUEEN).

Website: https://www.thedarkestlight.com/

IMDB: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt43643833/?ref_=nm_flmg_job_1_accord_1_unrel_cdt_t_1

THE DARKEST LIGHT joins a number of documentary and narrative projects making their world premieres at festivals this season, including the Prime Video documentary NOVAK DJOKOVIC: THE WOLF IN WINTER, which held its world premiere at MoMA in New York on July 16, as previously covered by BroadwayWorld.

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