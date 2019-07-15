THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH to be Live Following the 2020 Presidential Democratic Primary Debates

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will be live on July 30 and 31, providing instant analysis and late-night's earliest commentary about the Democratic Party's second 2020 Presidential Primary Debates. As part of its Votegasm 2020 coverage, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will air live, back-to-back nights on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 at 11:00 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and react in real time to both debates across its social media accounts.

Throughout the two nights of the 2019 Democratic Debates in June, The Daily Show's digital content resonated with its fans, MAKING IT the late-night show destination for social engagement.* The Daily Show captured the most engagements on social media in the competitive late night landscape with +222% more engagement than the second best The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon measured across Facebook (+256%), Instagram (+301%) and Twitter (+108%).

Late-night series social engagement comparison chart:

Series Total Instagram Engagement Facebook Engagement Twitter Engagement The Daily Show with Trevor Noah 1,448,441 751,877 359,981 336,583 The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 450,369 187,551 101,204 161,614 Late Show with Stephen Colbert 192,343 66,549 74,800 50,994 Late Night with Seth Meyers 64,234 48,494 9,534 6,206

Source: ListenFirst (Included Likes/Reactions, Comments, Shares on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter). Dates: 6/26-6/27 among nightly late night shows that aired live.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah earned 700 million streams on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for the second quarter of 2019, +18% year over year. The series continues to be the most engaging late night show in its competitive set across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

This marks the 12th and 13th times The Daily Show with Trevor Noah has aired live, having previously done so following last month's back-to-back Democratic Presidential Primary Debates, the 2018 and 2019 STATE OF THE UNION Addresses, the 2018 Midterm Election night, throughout the 2016 Presidential Election including election night, after the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates, and on the final nights of both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions.

Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the Executive Producers of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, with Justin Melkmann as Co-Executive Producer. Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers, and Jocelyn Conn and Zhubin Parang are producers. Dan Amira is the Head Writer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino. Sarah Babineau and Ari Pearce are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.





Related Articles View More TV Stories