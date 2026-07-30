THE DAILY SHOW: Jordan Klepper to Host Episode Featuring TWIN TEMPLE

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Jordan Klepper is set to host an all-new episode of THE DAILY SHOW, with TWIN TEMPLE appearing as the musical guest for the broadcast.

Highlights

Jordan Klepper dives into the latest headlines: the DNC gets scammed out of $29K, Trump shades Lindsey Graham at his own funeral, Sean Hannity uses the senator's eulogy to gush about the ratings he delivered for Fox News, and America's war with Iran is back on. Plus, Troy Iwata comes to us live from Lindsey Graham's heaven, which looks suspiciously like Mar-a-Lago.

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