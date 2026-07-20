THE DAILY SHOW: Jon Stewart to Return as Desi Lydic Takes Over Tuesday-Thursday

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Jon Stewart returns to the THE DAILY SHOW desk tonight, Monday July 20, at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central, with Desi Lydic set to host Tuesday through Thursday of the same week. Stewart's episode features Ben Wikler, former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, as guest, while Lydic's run includes soccer player and activist Megan Rapinoe on Tuesday and actor Elliot Page on Wednesday, with Thursday's guest to be announced. The full news team — Ronny Chieng, Josh Johnson, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta, Desi Lydic, Troy Iwata, and Grace Kuhlenschmidt — appears alongside Stewart on Monday's broadcast. Each episode streams on Paramount+ the following morning.

Guest Lineup

Mon, July 20 (Tonight): Ben Wikler (former chair, Democratic Party of Wisconsin & author - promoting book 'This Is The Plan')

Tues, July 21: Megan Rapinoe (soccer legend, activist & entrepreneur - promoting podcast 'Why Are You Like This?')

Wed, July 22: Elliot Page (actor - promoting film 'The Odyssey')

Thurs, July 23: TBA

THE DAILY SHOW has been a frequent subject of recent coverage on BroadwayWorld, including a segment in which Jon Stewart addressed Washington's aging political class, and a conversation with director Christopher Nolan about his upcoming film THE ODYSSEY — both of which can be found in prior reporting. Elliot Page's Wednesday appearance ties into THE ODYSSEY, the same film Nolan discussed with Stewart earlier this month, as covered in the BWW story Christopher Nolan Discusses THE ODYSSEY and OPPENHEIMER with Jon Stewart on THE DAILY SHOW.

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