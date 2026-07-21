THE DAILY SHOW: Jon Stewart Returns to Host, Desi Lydic to Take Over Rest of Week

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Jon Stewart hosted an episode of Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW this week, covering topics including Donald Trump's appearance at the FIFA World Cup final, the administration's claims of meritocracy, and a conversation with Ben Wikler, former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, about his new book and the political shifts in that state. Correspondent Desi Lydic is set to host the remainder of the week, and also appears in the show's weekly Precap alongside writer Kat Radley to preview upcoming episodes and discuss recent headlines.

In a segment covering Trump's appearance at the FIFA World Cup final, Stewart examined Trump — and his doppelganger — photobombing Spain at the FIFA final, a primetime presidential speech revisiting 2020 election conspiracy theories, and how the administration's non-DEI meritocracy is faring amid T-tests, measles outbreaks, a failed 250th celebration, and an algae-filled reflecting pool.

Ben Wikler, former chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, sat down with Stewart to discuss his new book, 'This Is The Plan: How to End America's Meltdown and Save Democracy.' The conversation covered how Democrats flipped Wisconsin from a gerrymandered Republican stronghold to a state with a Democratic governor, a pro-democracy state Supreme Court, and fairer legislative maps. Stewart and Wikler also discussed the strategy behind Wisconsin's political turnaround, beating Elon Musk's record-breaking spending in a state Supreme Court race, the importance of Wisconsin Democratic Party leaders letting voters decide the gubernatorial primary race, and what it will take to rebuild the Democratic Party's power nationally.

This week's Daily Show Precap features host Desi Lydic and Daily Show writer Kat Radley previewing the week ahead and recapping recent headlines. Topics include accidentally watching 'The Odyssey' together on a non-IMAX screen, America's diarrhea outbreak dominating headlines for an entire week, Trump's threat to tariff Canada in retaliation for wildfire smoke in the U.S., the feel-good story of Jimothy the Raccoon, and THE DAILY SHOW's upcoming 30th anniversary celebrations. Lydic and Radley also share their top TV recommendations in another round of Daily Show and Tell.

The Precap | Desi Lydic on Spain's World Cup Triumph, America's Big Diarrhea Week & Canada's Wildfire Smoke is available on Apple Podcasts and via video.

Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's The Daily Show

BroadwayWorld previously reported on Stewart's return to THE DAILY SHOW desk and Lydic's Tuesday-through-Thursday hosting run, including details on the week's full guest lineup, in an earlier story available at broadwayworld.com.



Photo Credit: Matt Wilson/Comedy Central's The Daily Show

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