THE CONSEQUENCES OF VICTORIA GREY Cast Recording to Launch on All Platforms

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An 18-track original cast recording of THE CONSEQUENCES OF VICTORIA GREY, a musical written and created by Johnny Cassidy with music by Hahee Huh, is set to release on all platforms. The recording accompanies an independently produced feature-film musical that grew out of an early staged version Cassidy first mounted in 2021.

All Platforms: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/johnnycassidy/the-consequences-of-victoria-grey-2026-cast-recording

The 18-track recording tells the story of Victoria Grey, the first warrior free of emotions carried out her “purpose” by dropping those that feel too much. As Victoria begins to unravel the memories she has repressed, she discovers that emotions are not weaknesses, but a superpower.

Cassidy first staged an early version of Victoria Grey in 2021 as an experiment exploring emotional repression, purpose and personal growth. Since that initial production, he has expanded the project with a full cast, an original cast recording and an independently produced feature-film musical.

Created for less than $3,000, the feature film brings the musical's 18-track story to the screen through original performances, practical locations and independently created visual world-building.

“Victoria Grey began as an experiment, but it continued growing as I grew,” Cassidy said. “The story comes from a very personal question: do I heal myself first, or try to heal the world around me? Victoria is someone who has been taught to shut down her emotions in order to survive, but her journey reveals that empathy, uncertainty and feeling are not weaknesses — they're what help us find purpose, connect with others and become whole.”

The musical takes place in a society shaped by fear of emotion, where memories are repressed and feelings are treated as dangerous. Victoria's journey forces her to confront the experiences she has buried and reconsider everything she has been taught about strength, control and vulnerability.

The project serves as an origin story and the opening chapter of a planned multi-musical arc that will continue expanding Victoria's world, relationships and emotional journey.

The original cast recording features Tess Rowan as Victoria Grey, alongside Faye Turner, Perry Gallo, Kat Lemon & so many more.. The album includes songs such as “Sunfall” & “Am I A Hero?”

The Consequences of Victoria Grey original cast recording is now available. The accompanying feature-film is in the film festival circuit - with a trailer available on Youtube.

For additional information, music and updates, visit AuthenticMusicals.com

About Johnny Cassidy

Johnny Cassidy is a New Jersey–based writer, filmmaker, producer and YouTuber known online as Johnny2000. Through his YouTube work, Cassidy creates retrospectives about television, storytelling and the lessons audiences carry with them from the shows they grew up watching.

A former Nickelodeon Producer & Nanny, Cassidy previously created Authentic Stories, a non-profit seeking to produce shows about mental health for high schools. This is his third cast album alongside Authenticity (2021) and Heartbreak Hospital (2024). His work centers on mental health, emotional growth and authenticity, using original musicals and digital storytelling to connect generations through empathy.

Cassidy has said the project began as an experiment exploring emotional repression and personal growth, and has since expanded to include a full cast, the cast recording and a feature film made for under $3,000. The story is described as the opening chapter of a planned multi-musical arc following Victoria Grey's world and relationships. The cast recording features Tess Rowan as Victoria Grey alongside Faye Turner, Perry Gallo and Kat Lemon.

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