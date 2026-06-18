THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL: Wyatt Spencer Returns to Stir Up Family Drama

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CBS posted a new clip from THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL centered on the return of Wyatt Spencer, whose reappearance in Los Angeles sets off a chain of emotional confrontations and long-deferred conversations within the Spencer family.

THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL is a CBS daytime drama that has followed the intertwined lives of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families through decades of romantic entanglements, corporate rivalries, and personal betrayals. The series airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

The new footage finds Wyatt reconnecting with Bill and Liam after a period away, with the reunion surfacing old wounds, missed opportunities, and questions that were left unanswered when he departed. The clip frames his return not simply as a homecoming but as a moment of reflection, as Wyatt is forced to reckon with the choices that pulled him from the family he never fully left behind.

Recent coverage on BroadwayWorld has tracked several intersecting storylines on the series, including Will Spencer's crisis at Forrester Creations and Hope's role as a hidden designer fueling new tensions across the Logan and Forrester families.

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