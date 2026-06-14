THE BEAR Season 5 Teaser: The Kitchen Is Calling Again in Final Season on Hulu

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FX posted a new teaser for the fifth and final season of THE BEAR, titled "The Kitchen Is Calling Again," offering another preview of the culinary drama's concluding chapter ahead of its June 25 premiere on Hulu and FX.

THE BEAR is a culinary drama set in a Chicago restaurant, following a tight-knit team navigating the pressures of the industry, personal relationships, and the relentless pursuit of something close to perfection. The fifth season picks up the morning after Sydney, Richie, and Sugar discover that Carmy has quit the food industry entirely, leaving the restaurant in their hands. With no money, the threat of a sale, and a storm bearing down, the team must come together for one last service. The season ultimately poses the question of what makes a restaurant truly perfect, suggesting the answer may lie with the people rather than the food.

The new teaser follows a string of promotional releases from FX in the lead-up to the premiere. BroadwayWorld previously covered the official Season 5 trailer, as well as earlier teasers focused on the final chapter and the theme of teamwork. THE BEAR Season 5 premieres June 25 on Hulu and FX.

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