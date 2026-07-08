THE BEAR Clip: Who Owns The Bear?

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A new clip from FX's THE BEAR poses a pointed question at the center of the show's final season: who actually owns the restaurant? The video, posted by FX, features Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in a scene that cuts to one of the series' recurring tensions around authority, identity, and stakes in the kitchen.

THE BEAR is a culinary drama set in a Chicago restaurant, following a group of chefs and staff navigating the pressures of running a high-stakes kitchen. The series has built its final season around the fallout from Carmy's departure from the food industry and the shifting dynamics among those left behind.

The full fifth and final season of THE BEAR is currently streaming on Hulu. Earlier clips from the season have explored similar themes of doubt and decision-making among the core cast.

BroadwayWorld has covered several scenes from the final season, including a clip in which Carmy asks Richie whether leaving the restaurant was the right call and a scene featuring Carmy and Marcus discussing fear as something to confront rather than avoid.