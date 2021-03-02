THE ATTACHE Debuts on Acorn TV on Monday, March 22

Avshalom (Elie Ben-David), a successful musician and Israeli Jewish man of Moroccan descent, relocates to Paris with his family when his wife Annabelle (Héloïse Godet) gets a job there as an attaché to the Israeli embassy. They are rattled by terrorist attacks in the city, and the dream of a romantic year abroad soon turns into a nightmare. Together and separately, Avshalom and Annabelle deal with issues such as anxiety, career and love, all of which shake their sense of belonging and challenge their relationship. The Attaché premieres Monday, March 22 on Acorn TV. All 10 episodes, in Hebrew and French with English subtitles, will be available to binge.

The Attaché tells the story of Avshalom, who goes from living close to the sun, sea and his friends in Tel Aviv, to being an anonymous immigrant in a foreign land. As if all this weren't enough, his arrival in Paris falls on the same days as the largest terror attack in French history. It seems to Avshalom that Paris itself, or maybe all of Europe, is experiencing a transition along with him.

In complete contrast to Avshalom, his wife Annabelle blooms in Paris. Before his perplexed eyes she becomes a busy Parisian career woman- wittier than ever before, busier than ever before, speaking a language he does not understand. Despite the geographical distance that separates Avshalom from his country, friends, family and career, what he fears most is the growing distance between himself and Annabelle, his wife, his love.

From award-winning production company Abot Hameiri, creators of Shtisel, The Attaché is written by and stars Elie Ben-David, creator of popular Israeli series Anachnu BaMapa and Buba Shel Layla. The series is based on his own personal experiences of living in Paris during the past few years, a time when Europe itself was going through a period of great turbulence, which continues to this day.

Watch the trailer here: