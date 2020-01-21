TEXAS METAL Gears Up to Return for Its Biggest Season

Everything is bigger in Texas and that's doubly true for everybody's favorite custom vehicle show, TEXAS METAL, which is geared up to return for season 3, premiering today at 10 PM ET/PT on MotorTrend TV. TEXAS METAL brings car fans inside the custom creations of mastermind Bill Carlton and his uber-talented team of fabricators and innovators at Ekstensive Metal Works in the Northside of Houston as they build the best one-off cars and trucks for people from around the country.

In season 3 of TEXAS METAL, after more than twenty years changing the custom vehicle game, Bill and his uber-talented team push themselves to go even bigger with builds they've never done before. Episode 1, "Cab over Custom," airing January 21 at 10 PM ET/PT, sees Bill and the Ekstensive team throw everything they've got into an old customer's 1950 Ford F5 COE. It's not often the team gets the chance to outdo themselves but a radical redesign consisting of a custom handmade bed, headache rack, running boards, metalwork, interior, paint, and new wheels, puts that plan into action. Then in the following week, January 28 at 10 PM ET/PT, the second half of a two-parter, Bill and team go even bigger with one of the biggest builds to date when the client asks for a last minute Cummins diesel engine swap on the year-long 1950 Ford F5 COE project.

In future episodes, the guys fit a 12 Valve Cummins in a 1937 International truck, lift a huge 2019 Silverado 5500 Medium Duty 14 inches, make a custom chassis for a 1969 Corvette, complete a salvage renovation to NFL Hall of Famer and Texas legend Earl Campbell's 1949 Cadillac, and tackle maybe their biggest build yet, a 1996 International dump truck. This season the TEXAS METAL team will tackle a diverse array of automotive projects including:

· A 1969 Corvette;

· A 2001 Ford F-350;

· A 2017 F350;

· A 1965 Ford Falcon Van;

· A 1966 Cobra;

· A 1972 El Camino;

· A 2020 Freightliner Tow Truck;

· A 1970 Chevy C10;

· A 1934 Buick;

· A 1937 International D1;

· A 2017 Mercedes Van;

· A 2020 Chevy Kodiak

New episodes of TEXAS METAL air Tuesday at 10 PM ET/PT on MotorTrend TV beginning January, 21. Watch every new episode one week early and catch up on previous TEXAS METAL seasons by subscribing to the MotorTrend App.

The MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world, is available on Prime Video Channels in the U.S., Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web. The MotorTrend App is also available across iPhone, iPad and Android mobile devices.

TEXAS METAL is produced for MotorTrend TV by Sonar Entertainment. Daniel Miller, Patrick Myatt and John McCalmont are executive producers for Sonar Entertainment. Joshua C. Berkley is executive producer for MotorTrend TV and Mike Suggett is head of production and development for MotorTrend Group. Alex Wellen is global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group.





