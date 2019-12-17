TERMINATOR: DARK FATE to Arrive on Digital & Blu-ray/4K Ultra HD

From producer James Cameron and director Tim Miller (Deadpool), comes "the Terminator movie we've been waiting for" (Scott Menzel,

We Live Entertainment). TERMINATOR: DARK FATE arrives two weeks early on Digital January 14, 2020 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD January 28 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

The Digital*, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray releases are packed with over an hour of bonus content, including deleted and extended scenes, in-depth featurettes taking fans through the process of reimagining the world after Judgment Day, a look at the climactic final showdown, and a visual effects breakdown.

In addition, the Digital release will include access to two more featurettes and previz sequences showcasing how the action was planned out prior to filming. Plus, select digital platforms will offer film commentary by director Tim Miller and editor Julian Clarke, as well as an introduction and commentary on the deleted scenes

The 4K Ultra HD disc and 4K Ultra HD Digital releases feature Dolby Vision®, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality with spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker**. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place audio anywhere in the room, including overhead**. In addition, both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the film.

Decades after Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) prevented Judgment Day, a lethal new Terminator is sent to eliminate the future leader of the resistance. In a fight to save mankind, battle-hardened Sarah teams up with an unexpected ally (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and an enhanced super soldier to stop the deadliest Terminator yet. Humanity's fate hangs in the balance in this action-packed thrill ride from Tim Miller, the director of Deadpool, and producer James Cameron.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*

· Deleted and Extended Scenes

· A Legend Reforged

· World Builders

· Dam Busters: The Final Showdown

· VFX Breakdown: The Dragonfly

ONLY AVAILABLE ON DIGITAL*

· Creating a New Threat

· Future Tech

· Previz Sequences

o Factory Fight

o Air Battle to Humvee Falling

o Humvee Dam

Commentary by director Tim Miller and editor Julian Clarke

· Deleted scenes introduction and commentary by Tim Miller

The TERMINATOR: DARK FATE DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.





