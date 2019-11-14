TBS & TNT and Olive Productions Close Two-Year, First-Look Deal

Steve Buscemi and Wren Arthur, under Olive Productions, are working on book adaptations and unscripted series ideas for TBS and TNT.

Olive Productions signed a two-year, first-look agreement TBS and TNT, Deadline reports on Thursday, in which Buscemi and Arthur will develop several series for two WarnerMedia networks.

"Working with Steve on our hit TBS series MIRACLE WORKERS has truly been other-worldly," said Brett Weitz , general manager TBS, TNT, and truTV, to Deadline. "He and Wren have demonstrated an exceptional eye for talent and great storytelling through their work under Olive Productions and I look forward to collaborating more through this expanded partnership."

Buscemi and Arthur launched Olive Productions in 2008 with Stanley Tucci, who is no longer involved. The company has produced "Park Bench with Steve Buscemi," "Medora," "A Good Job: Stories of the FDNY" and "Check It," among other projects.

This story was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





