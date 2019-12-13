TBS' FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE Visits Hong Kong

Earlier this month, Samantha Bee and her team at Full Frontal travelled to the protest-filled region to explore two main questions: what the F@$% is going on there and what the H#%& is the solution? To answer these questions, Bee interviewed an array of locals from pro-democracy university students to pro-Trump MAGA-wearing protesters, VR developers, and a historian from the Tai O village through both formal interviews and on-the-street reporting. Usually, Full Frontal only contains one field piece per episode, but the subject of Hong Kong is so complex and fascinating that it will include a special double field piece.

"I think everyone there was as excited as I am that we're covering the protests. There was a huge march the day we left of hundreds of thousands of people--I'm sure it was in celebration of us being there and not people being excited we were leaving," saidSamantha Bee, host of Full Frontal. "I've been fortunate to do a lot of international stories on the show, but Hong Kong felt particularly unique, and not just because none of my staff would try the mystery candies I brought back. What is dragon's beard candy? No one knows!"





From This Author TV News Desk