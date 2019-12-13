TBS' FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE Visits Hong Kong
Earlier this month, Samantha Bee and her team at Full Frontal travelled to the protest-filled region to explore two main questions: what the F@$% is going on there and what the H#%& is the solution? To answer these questions, Bee interviewed an array of locals from pro-democracy university students to pro-Trump MAGA-wearing protesters, VR developers, and a historian from the Tai O village through both formal interviews and on-the-street reporting. Usually, Full Frontal only contains one field piece per episode, but the subject of Hong Kong is so complex and fascinating that it will include a special double field piece."I think everyone there was as excited as I am that we're covering the protests. There was a huge march the day we left of hundreds of thousands of people--I'm sure it was in celebration of us being there and not people being excited we were leaving," said
Samantha Bee, host of Full Frontal. "I've been fortunate to do a lot of international stories on the show, but Hong Kong felt particularly unique, and not just because none of my staff would try the mystery candies I brought back. What is dragon's beard candy? No one knows!" Both segments were produced by Razan Ghalayini, who has produced Bee's previous international pieces in such places as Jordan, Russia, and Kurdistan. The very special episode will air on TBS on Wednesday, December 18th at 10:30pm. Finally, something made in Hong Kong you can feel good about.