Sung Kang Joins LISEY'S STORY on Apple TV

Deadline reports that Sung Kang has joined "Lisey's Story," a series at Apple Plus.

Stephen King writes and produces the series, which stars Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, Joan Allen and Dane Dehaan.

Lisey's Story is a deeply personal thriller that follows Lisey (Moore) two years after the death of her husband (Owen). A series of events causes Lisey to begin facing certain realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

Kang plays a police officer assigned to watch Lisey's house.

Read the original story on Deadline.





