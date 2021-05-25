Studio71 Signs Top Gaming Creators and Expands Revenue Streams Across Platforms

Studio71, a RED ARROW Studios company, has signed over 20 top gamers to its digital talent roster in 2021, who have added 500 million impressions to the total of over 1.4 billion monthly views and 200 million subscribers across all in-network gaming channels. The company's new channel signs are highlighted by a diverse group of creators including GamingWithKev, Jeffo - Roblox, HowToNoodle, ZAMination, LaniRoblox, and VYBE, among others. Studio71 helps these creators expand their businesses by assisting with direct media, editing and optimization, podcasts, cross-platform publishing, licensing, and merchandising, while also connecting them with a range of premium brand partners. S71's Talent Partnerships and Sales teams have secured integrations for existing talent with brands such as Audible, NordVPN, Jazwares, Manscaped, Warby Parker, Express VPN and Raycon.

Studio71 creates new revenue streams for talent by distributing their gaming content on all premium OTT and streaming platforms and partnering with them on podcasts. The company guides creators beyond single platform success by finding new audiences for them on Pluto TV, Roku, and Kidoodle.TV, building their Facebook presence, and publishing shows on Snapchat. S71 also promotes creator content across platforms through the company's owned and operated gaming brands such as Scoped, Game Nite, and Winmode. Studio71 has leveraged its podcast network to provide another revenue stream to gamers through shows like The Command Zone with hosts Jimmy Wong and Josh Lee Kwai, Sacred Symbols: A PlayStation Podcast , and GG Over EZ hosted by Mr. Fruit, Rhabby V, and BlueWestlo.

"Our team is thrilled to partner with diverse creators who are leaders in the space across every gaming category," said Matt Barker, Sr. Director of Talent Partnerships & Relations at Studio71. "We look forward to growing our roster even more by signing dynamic creators, optimizing their channels and ad revenue, and expanding their content beyond YouTube to reach the largest audience possible."

Nick Jacklin, SVP of Business Development at Studio71, added "Our focus is providing creators of all backgrounds access to growth opportunities outside of their current revenue streams by distributing their content and building new audiences across premium platforms. We have surpassed 1 billion incremental monthly views for creators and this gaming talent will add to that incredible growth."

GamingWithKev and Jeffo - Roblox are just a few of the latest additions to Studio71's distinguished line-up of digital creators, joining FGTeeV, Fe4RLess, GrayStillPlays, Poke, MeganPlays and her eight YouTube channels, and others. FGTeeV, which is consistently ranked in the Top 50 US YouTube Channels, signed with the company in 2018 for management and distribution across all their YouTube channels. Shana Davies, Senior Director of Talent & Network Operations at Studio71, manages FGTeeV. Aaron Simonoff and Aaron Bergmans, Senior Managers of Talent Partnerships at Studio71, oversee the gaming vertical for the company.