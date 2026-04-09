Steve Carell Comedy Series ROOSTER Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

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Rooster, the new comedy series starring Steve Carell, has been renewed for a second season at HBO. The first four episodes averaged 5.8M U.S. viewers, and overall, the series is pacing as the most-watched freshman HBO comedy in over a decade.

New episodes of the 10-episode season, from Warner Bros. Television, debut Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, leading up to the season finale on May 10. Episodes air on HBO and are available to stream on HBO Max.

In Rooster, Carell stars as a bestselling author who spends time on a college campus in support of his professor daughter, Katie. After her husband (also a professor) leaves her for a graduate student, she experiences a personal and professional crisis, leading Greg to join as a writer-in-residence, where he also becomes involved with college life.

Charly Clive plays Carell's daughter, Katie, with the cast also featuring Danielle Deadwyler (The Piano Lesson), Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai.

From co-showrunners Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, Rooster is executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Jeff Ingold, and Liza Katzer for Doozer, Matt Tarses, Jonathan Krisel, Barbie Adler, Annie Mebane, David Stassen, Anthony King, David Hyman, and Steve Carell. The studio is Warner Bros. Television, where both Doozer and Tarses are under overall deals.

Watch a sneak preview from Episode 6 below.

Photo Credit: Katrina Marcinowski/HBO