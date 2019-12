Deadline reports that Stephen Graham has joined the cast of "Venom 2," a sequel to Sony's Spider-Man-adjacent hit film.

His role has not yet been announced.

The cast of the film also includes Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Woody Harrelson and Naomie Harris. Andy Serkis directs.

Graham is known for roles in "The Irishman," "Rocketman," "Gangs of New York, "Snatch," and "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy."







