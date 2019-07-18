Spectrum Originals to Make All Episodes of MAD ABOUT YOU Available

Winner of a coveted Peabody and a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Series, "Mad About You" aired its final episode in May 1999. Now, 20 years later, Spectrum Originals reunites stars Paul Reiser and Emmy® Award winner Helen Hunt for a new limited series, debuting for the Holidays in late 2019. To set the stage for this comedic return, Spectrum will make all 164 episodes of the original series available free on-demand, exclusively for Spectrum subscribers beginning August 1.

Over seven seasons of the beloved original series, Reiser and Hunt played Paul and Jamie Buchman, a married couple in New York City who mine the gentle humor in domesticity and life's everyday situations. For its limited-series return, "Mad About You" will explore the fertile ground of modern marriage through the eyes of the Buchmans as empty-nesters.

"Mad About You" is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Comedy Dynamics. Peter Tolan serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser executive produce alongside Brian Volk-Weiss, Michael Pelmont and Matthew Ochacher. Danny Jacobson, who co-created the show with Reiser will serve as an executive consultant.

"Emmy®" is the trademarked property of NATAS/ATAS.





