Simon Cowell on What It Takes to Make It on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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Simon Cowell joined host Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW for a studio conversation centered on what he believes it takes to make it in the entertainment industry. The clip, drawn from the show's YouTube channel, features Cowell speaking directly to the qualities and circumstances he associates with lasting success.

Cowell is one of the most recognized figures in the global talent competition space, known for his roles as a judge and producer on franchises including AMERICAN IDOL, THE X FACTOR, and AMERICA'S GOT TALENT. His reputation for blunt, unfiltered assessments of performers has made him a defining presence in the industry for more than two decades.

The conversation with Hudson offered a natural pairing, given that Hudson herself rose to prominence through a talent competition before building a career that earned her EGOT status. That shared frame of reference gave THE EXCHANGE a grounded quality, with both host and guest speaking from direct experience about the realities of breaking through in a competitive field.

THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW is a nationally syndicated daytime talk program that has been renewed for a fifth season by Fox Television Stations, covering the 2026-2027 broadcast year. Recent guests on the program have included Debbie Allen, who spoke with Hudson about success, purpose, and legacy in a conversation that covered similar thematic ground.

More on The Jennifer Hudson Show Recent Articles Debbie Allen Shares Life Lessons on Success and Legacy on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

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